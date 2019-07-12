عربي | كوردى


Gibraltar says it took decision to detain Iranian tanker
2019/07/12 | 17:05
Gibraltar

took the decision to seize an Iranian tanker last week solely because the ship

was in breach of European Union sanctions and not on the request of any other

country, the British territory’s chief minister said on Friday.The Grace 1 was seized by British Royal Marines off the

coast of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.“The decisions of Her Majesty’s government of

Gibraltar were taken totally independently, based on breaches of existing law

and not at all based on extraneous political considerations,” Fabian Picardo

told Gibraltar’s parliament.“These important decisions about breaches of

our laws were not decisions taken at the political behest or instruction of any

other state or third party.”Iran has demanded that Britain release the

ship and denies that it was taking oil to Syria in violation of sanctions. The

affair has led to an increase in tension in the Gulf, with Britain saying on

Thursday that it fended off Iranian ships that tried to block a British tanker.Tehran blames the United States for arranging

to have its ship seized. Washington has imposed sanctions against Iran with the

aim of halting all Iranian oil exports. European countries do not have

sanctions against Iran, but have had them in place against Iran’s ally Syria

since 2011.Police in Gibraltar said on Thursday they had

arrested the captain and chief officer of the supertanker and seized documents

and electronic devices. Picardo said it was carrying 2.1 million barrels of

light crude oil.“All relevant decisions in respect of this

matter were taken only as a direct result of the government of Gibraltar having

reasonable grounds to believe the vessel was acting in breach of established EU

sanctions against Syria,” Picardo said.“We will not allow Gibraltar to be used or

knowingly or unknowingly complicit in the breach of EU or other international

sanctions.”He said the provenance and origin of the cargo

had not been relevant to the actions, which he also said could be challenged in

the courts.



