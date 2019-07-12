Gibraltar says it took decision to detain Iranian tanker

2019/07/12 | 17:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Gibraltar
took the decision to seize an Iranian tanker last week solely because the ship
was in breach of European Union sanctions and not on the request of any other
country, the British territory’s chief minister said on Friday.The Grace 1 was seized by British Royal Marines off the
coast of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.“The decisions of Her Majesty’s government of
Gibraltar were taken totally independently, based on breaches of existing law
and not at all based on extraneous political considerations,” Fabian Picardo
told Gibraltar’s parliament.“These important decisions about breaches of
our laws were not decisions taken at the political behest or instruction of any
other state or third party.”Iran has demanded that Britain release the
ship and denies that it was taking oil to Syria in violation of sanctions. The
affair has led to an increase in tension in the Gulf, with Britain saying on
Thursday that it fended off Iranian ships that tried to block a British tanker.Tehran blames the United States for arranging
to have its ship seized. Washington has imposed sanctions against Iran with the
aim of halting all Iranian oil exports. European countries do not have
sanctions against Iran, but have had them in place against Iran’s ally Syria
since 2011.Police in Gibraltar said on Thursday they had
arrested the captain and chief officer of the supertanker and seized documents
and electronic devices. Picardo said it was carrying 2.1 million barrels of
light crude oil.“All relevant decisions in respect of this
matter were taken only as a direct result of the government of Gibraltar having
reasonable grounds to believe the vessel was acting in breach of established EU
sanctions against Syria,” Picardo said.“We will not allow Gibraltar to be used or
knowingly or unknowingly complicit in the breach of EU or other international
sanctions.”He said the provenance and origin of the cargo
had not been relevant to the actions, which he also said could be challenged in
the courts.
Gibraltar
took the decision to seize an Iranian tanker last week solely because the ship
was in breach of European Union sanctions and not on the request of any other
country, the British territory’s chief minister said on Friday.The Grace 1 was seized by British Royal Marines off the
coast of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.“The decisions of Her Majesty’s government of
Gibraltar were taken totally independently, based on breaches of existing law
and not at all based on extraneous political considerations,” Fabian Picardo
told Gibraltar’s parliament.“These important decisions about breaches of
our laws were not decisions taken at the political behest or instruction of any
other state or third party.”Iran has demanded that Britain release the
ship and denies that it was taking oil to Syria in violation of sanctions. The
affair has led to an increase in tension in the Gulf, with Britain saying on
Thursday that it fended off Iranian ships that tried to block a British tanker.Tehran blames the United States for arranging
to have its ship seized. Washington has imposed sanctions against Iran with the
aim of halting all Iranian oil exports. European countries do not have
sanctions against Iran, but have had them in place against Iran’s ally Syria
since 2011.Police in Gibraltar said on Thursday they had
arrested the captain and chief officer of the supertanker and seized documents
and electronic devices. Picardo said it was carrying 2.1 million barrels of
light crude oil.“All relevant decisions in respect of this
matter were taken only as a direct result of the government of Gibraltar having
reasonable grounds to believe the vessel was acting in breach of established EU
sanctions against Syria,” Picardo said.“We will not allow Gibraltar to be used or
knowingly or unknowingly complicit in the breach of EU or other international
sanctions.”He said the provenance and origin of the cargo
had not been relevant to the actions, which he also said could be challenged in
the courts.