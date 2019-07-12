Home › Baghdad Post › Gibraltar says it took decision to detain Iranian tanker

Gibraltar says it took decision to detain Iranian tanker

2019/07/12 | 17:05



Gibraltar



took the decision to seize an Iranian tanker last week solely because the ship



was in breach of European Union sanctions and not on the request of any other



country, the British territory’s chief minister said on Friday.The Grace 1 was seized by British Royal Marines off the



coast of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.“The decisions of Her Majesty’s government of



Gibraltar were taken totally independently, based on breaches of existing law



and not at all based on extraneous political considerations,” Fabian Picardo



told Gibraltar’s parliament.“These important decisions about breaches of



our laws were not decisions taken at the political behest or instruction of any



other state or third party.”Iran has demanded that Britain release the



ship and denies that it was taking oil to Syria in violation of sanctions. The



affair has led to an increase in tension in the Gulf, with Britain saying on



Thursday that it fended off Iranian ships that tried to block a British tanker.Tehran blames the United States for arranging



to have its ship seized. Washington has imposed sanctions against Iran with the



aim of halting all Iranian oil exports. European countries do not have



sanctions against Iran, but have had them in place against Iran’s ally Syria



since 2011.Police in Gibraltar said on Thursday they had



arrested the captain and chief officer of the supertanker and seized documents



and electronic devices. Picardo said it was carrying 2.1 million barrels of



light crude oil.“All relevant decisions in respect of this



matter were taken only as a direct result of the government of Gibraltar having



reasonable grounds to believe the vessel was acting in breach of established EU



sanctions against Syria,” Picardo said.“We will not allow Gibraltar to be used or



knowingly or unknowingly complicit in the breach of EU or other international



sanctions.”He said the provenance and origin of the cargo



had not been relevant to the actions, which he also said could be challenged in



the courts.







