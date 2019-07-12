Home › Baghdad Post › Iran official admits IMIS won't be integrated into Iraqi army

Iran official admits IMIS won't be integrated into Iraqi army

2019/07/12 | 18:15



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The pro-Iranian militias will not be fully integrated intothe Iraqi army, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to a recentdecree by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to curb the power of the militias.A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, AbbasMousavi, pointed out that the decree does not mean that all the Iran-backed militiaswill be part of the national army.He further noted that Abdul-Mahdi's aim is moreabout reorganizing the militias.