Iran official admits IMIS won't be integrated into Iraqi army

2019/07/12 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The pro-Iranian militias will not be fully integrated into
the Iraqi army, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to a recent
decree by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to curb the power of the militias.A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas
Mousavi, pointed out that the decree does not mean that all the Iran-backed militias
will be part of the national army.He further noted that Abdul-Mahdi's aim is more
about reorganizing the militias.
