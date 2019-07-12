عربي | كوردى


Iran official admits IMIS won't be integrated into Iraqi army

Iran official admits IMIS won't be integrated into Iraqi army
2019/07/12 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The pro-Iranian militias will not be fully integrated into

the Iraqi army, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to a recent

decree by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to curb the power of the militias.A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas

Mousavi, pointed out that the decree does not mean that all the Iran-backed militias

will be part of the national army.He further noted that Abdul-Mahdi's aim is more

about reorganizing the militias.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW