Gibraltar arrests captain, chief officer of Iran's tanker over breaching sanctions

2019/07/12 | 18:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Police in Gibraltar havearrested the captain and chief officer of the detained Iranian Grace 1supertanker accused of violating EU sanctions on Syria.Documents and electronicdevices were also seized from the vessel during the operation. Last week British Royal Marinesboarded the tanker off Gibraltar and seized it on suspicion that it wasbreaking EU sanctions by taking oil to Syria."The investigation isstill ongoing and the Grace 1 continues detained," police said in astatement on Thursday. The two men, bothIndian nationals, were arrested on Thursday afternoon andinterviewed. Neither have been charged, according toreports. In a statement, the RoyalGibraltar Police said the arrests followed a "protracted" search ofthe vessel, which remains in detention,The arrests come after Iranian boats tried to seize a British oil tanker in theGulf. Three vessels, believed tobelong to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, approached the tanker while it wassailing through the Strait of Hormuz.But British warship HMSMontrose, which reportedly had its 30mm deck guns trained on the boats, warnedthem off over radio.A Ministry of Defence spokesmansaid: "HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranianvessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels,which then turned away.""We are concerned by thisaction and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate thesituation in the region."The Iranian RevolutionaryGuard, which is thought to have been operating the patrol boats, denied theincident, saying if it had received orders to seize any ships it would havedone so immediately.It comes after IranianPresident Hassan Rouhani said Britain would face "consequences" overthe seizure of an Iranian tanker.The Department for Transport this weekraised its security level for British shipping sailing in Iranian waters to itshighest level, level three, meaning an incident is considered to be imminent.Vessels were advised to takeenhanced security measures and to avoid transiting through Iranian waters if atall possible.Foreign Secretary Jeremy Huntdescribed the developments as "very concerning" and said security inthe region was kept under constant review."We are constantlymonitoring security and constantly keeping under review the kind of security weneed to keep British shipping safe," he said.As well as the Montrose, theNavy has four mine countermeasures vessels and the Royal Fleet AuxiliaryCardigan Bay logistics ship in the region.With typically between 15 and30 British-flagged merchant ships in Gulf waters on any one day, providingindividual escorts has been ruled out.