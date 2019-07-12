Home › Baghdad Post › Jeremy Hunt vows to use ‘hard power’ in bid to halt Iran's threats

2019/07/12 | 18:50



Jeremy Hunt vowed to boost the “hard power” of the UK’s military



in direct response to “deeply troubling” recent events in the Middle East,



which has seen the nation and Iran’s relationship dramatically deteriorate.The Tory leadership



hopeful warned that the Royal Navy had been “run down too much”, claiming the



latest row between the UK and Iran was proof funding needed to be improved.



Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Hunt said more warships were needed and the



Navy needed to be “expanded to meet the threats we face”. His comments come



after Iranian ships failed to hijack a British oil tanker in the Arabian Gulf.The



ships attempted to seize the UK vessel as it skirted close to Iranian waters.The



ship was ordered to change course before the alleged Revolutionary Guard ships



tried to seize the tanker.But



in his latest attempt to win votes in the upcoming Conservative leadership



battle, Mr Hunt said he would increase warship and carrier-based jets as



“boosting our hard power is the surest way to keep Britain respected



overseas".He



also waded into a dispute that erupted after oil companies argued petrol prices



in the UK would jump up unless relations between the UK and Iran improved.Mr Hunt argued that Iran acted with



“incredible menace” following the attempted to halt the British Heritage



tanker.Iran



responded by saying it had acted in response to the Royal Marines detainment of



an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar last week.The



UK said it acted as it suspected the tanker to breach EU oil sanctions on Syria.The



former Health Secretary said: “When you look at this week’s events it shows



that over recent decades, we have run down the Navy too much.”Following the seizure of the Iranian oil



tanker, Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council



threatened the UK.He



said: "If Britain does not release the Iranian oil tanker, it is the



authorities' duty to seize a British oil tanker."Mohammad



Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, said the UK’s action had set “a dangerous



precedent and must end now”.Moreover,



the Islamic Republic has also called the UK ambassador to Tehran to lodge a



formal protest against the seizure.







