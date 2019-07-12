Home › Baghdad Post › Pentagon chief to speak with Turkish counterpart, position on F-35 unchanged

2019/07/12 | 19:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Fridaythat the United States had not changed its position on Turkey’s role in theF-35 program if they accepted a Russian missile defense system and he would bespeaking with his Turkish counterpart later in the day.Esper had personally told Turkish DefenseMinister Hulusi Akar in Brussels on June 26 that Turkey could not have both theS-400 and the F-35 advanced stealth fighter jets.“We are aware of Turkey taking delivery of theS-400, our position regarding the F-35 has not changed and I will speak with myTurkish counterpart Minister Akar this afternoon,” Esper said at the Pentagon.“There will be more to follow after thatconversation,” Esper said.