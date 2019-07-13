عربي | كوردى


One person killed in shooting in north Tehran square -ISNA

One person killed in shooting in north Tehran square -ISNA
2019/07/13 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

A person was killed in a shooting in northern Tehran on Saturday, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The agency did not provide details about the shooting that occurred in Tehran's Argentina Square. Such shootings are rare in the Iranian capital.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW