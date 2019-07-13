Home › Baghdad Post › One person killed in shooting in north Tehran square -ISNA

One person killed in shooting in north Tehran square -ISNA

A person was killed in a shooting in northern Tehran on Saturday, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.



The agency did not provide details about the shooting that occurred in Tehran's Argentina Square. Such shootings are rare in the Iranian capital.











