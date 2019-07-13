Home › Baghdad Post › Zarif heads to New York for UN conference: IRNA

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled toNew York on Saturday to a United Nations conference, Iran’s state news agencyIRNA reported, amid rising tension between Washington and Tehran.The United States and Iran are at loggerheads over Tehran’snuclear program, and Washington has blamed Iranian forces for attacks on oiltankers in the Gulf region – a charge Tehran denies.The two nations came close to conflict last month when Iranshot down a US drone, prompting Washington to order retaliatory air strikesthat were called off at the last minute.Zarif will attend a meeting of the UN Economic and SocialCouncil (ECOSOC) in New York and would then travel to Venezuela, Bolivia andNicaragua, IRNA reported.US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in June thatWashington would impose sanctions on top Iranian officials, including Zarif, astep that could have impeded any diplomatic efforts to resolve theirdisagreements.But two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters onThursday the United States had decided not to impose sanctions on Zarif fornow, in a sign that Washington might be holding a door open for diplomacy.President Donald Trump withdrew the United States last yearfrom a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers that had aimed to curbTehran’s nuclear program.Washington has ratcheted up sanctions on Iran since then,driving Iranian oil exports sharply lower.