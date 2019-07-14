Vintage Federer holds off Nadal to reach Wimbledon final

2019/07/14 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Even for the two players vying for the title of GOAT
(Greatest of All Time) it was perhaps greedy to expect them to produce a blockbuster
to compare with their previous duel at Wimbledon.They are human after all.No one was complaining though
as Swiss great Roger Federer produced a vintage display to beat old adversary
Rafael Nadal 7-6(3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 and reach his 31st Grand Slam final and 12th at
the All England Club he has claimed as his own backyard.Unlike the 2008 final, widely
regarded as the greatest ever at Wimbledon, when claycourt king Nadal snapped
Federer’s five-year reign in a five-set epic ending in near darkness and a blaze
of flashbulbs, Friday’s match was less damaging to the fingernails of those
rooting for each man.The 40th chapter of their rivalry, the third-most prolific in
the professional era, was compelling enough though.There was barely a cigarette
paper between the two gladiators in a high-quality opening set crackling with
tension.Then, at the climax to the
match, Nadal, fighting as only he knows how, threatened to ambush Federer’s
quest for a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon singles title by saving four match
points before Federer took his place in Sunday’s showpiece.Federer, who will be 38 next
month, is the oldest men’s singles finalist since Ken Rosewall in 1974 and will
now face old foe Novak Djokovic, the top seed and holder, seeking to avenge his
losses to the Serb in the 2014 and 2015 finals.EFFERVESCENT SWISSThe effervescent Swiss will
need to reproduce the kind of all-out attacking tennis that allowed him to
dominate Nadal, apart from a 36-minute second-set capitulation.Federer struck 51 winners as
the Spaniard suffered a second successive Wimbledon semi-final defeat, having
fallen fractionally short to Djokovic in a classic a year ago.“I’m exhausted. It was tough
at the end,” 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer, who beat Nadal for only the
fourth time in their 14 clashes at majors, said after receiving a standing
ovation from his adoring Centre Court fans.“Rafa played some
unbelievable shots to stay in the match. The match was played at a very high
level. It was a joy to play today. I hope I can push (Djokovic) to the brink
and hopefully beat him but it’s going to be very difficult.“I’m very excited to say the
least.”The 33-year-old Nadal was
understandably deflated. Having won his 12th French Open title last month, he
had looked fired-up to win his third Wimbledon crown and first since 2010.“I had my chances but he
played a little bit better than me,” said the third seed. “He played
aggressive, he played a great match, well done. I think at the end of the match
I started to play much better, no? But was late.”TWO GLADIATORSHalf an hour after Djokovic
had battled past Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, fans flocked back to their
Centre Court seats and the giant screen on ‘Henman Hill’ to witness a duel that
had been on the cards from the moment number two seed Federer and Nadal were
placed in the same half of the draw.Only five points went against serve in the first seven games as
the two gladiators settled into their groove.It took a tiebreak to
separate them with Federer taking five points in a row to grab the first set —
prompting Nadal to disappear for a bathroom break.The second was a complete
contrast as Federer lost focus and Nadal, who has won 18 majors, levelled the
match in 36 minutes.Federer’s fans need not have
fretted though. He won a close-quarters exchange to break for 3-1 in the third,
then battled back from 15-40 in the next game, winning a ferocious 25-stroke
rally on the way to consolidating his advantage.Two more service holds put
him within a set of victory and the Swiss turned the screw in the fourth set as
Nadal faded.The Spanish warrior was never
going to slink away without a fight though. He clung on at 3-5, saving two
match points, then had a break point as Federer served for the match.The ice cool Swiss fended
that off, then unloaded everything in his arsenal at Nadal in two more match
points, only to have victory snatched away by two sublime winners off the
indefatigable Spaniard’s racket.A fifth match point arrived
and this time Nadal swung a backhand over the baseline and Federer pumped his
arms above his head to celebrate, with David Beckham echoing most people’s
thoughts as he mouthed “unbelievable” in the Royal Box.
