US grants visa to Iran's Zarif for UN meeting this week - sources

2019/07/14 | 22:40



The United States has granted a visa to Iranian Foreign



Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a UN meeting in New York this week,



two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, saying Secretary of State



Mike Pompeo had approved the decision.Had Pompeo not approved giving Zarif, Iran's top diplomat



and nuclear negotiator, a US visa it could have been a signal that the United



States was trying to further isolate Tehran.US-Iranian tensions have worsened in recent months since



US President Donald Trump's decision to try to halt Iran's oil exports



because of concerns about its nuclear and missile programs and regional



activities.











