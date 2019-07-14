عربي | كوردى


US grants visa to Iran's Zarif for UN meeting this week - sources

US grants visa to Iran's Zarif for UN meeting this week - sources
2019/07/14 | 22:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The United States has granted a visa to Iranian Foreign

Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a UN meeting in New York this week,

two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, saying Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo had approved the decision.Had Pompeo not approved giving Zarif, Iran's top diplomat

and nuclear negotiator, a US visa it could have been a signal that the United

States was trying to further isolate Tehran.US-Iranian tensions have worsened in recent months since

US President Donald Trump's decision to try to halt Iran's oil exports

because of concerns about its nuclear and missile programs and regional

activities.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW