US grants visa to Iran's Zarif for UN meeting this week - sources

2019/07/14 | 22:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The United States has granted a visa to Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a UN meeting in New York this week,
two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, saying Secretary of State
Mike Pompeo had approved the decision.Had Pompeo not approved giving Zarif, Iran's top diplomat
and nuclear negotiator, a US visa it could have been a signal that the United
States was trying to further isolate Tehran.US-Iranian tensions have worsened in recent months since
US President Donald Trump's decision to try to halt Iran's oil exports
because of concerns about its nuclear and missile programs and regional
activities.
