US grants visa to Iran's Zarif for UN meeting this week - sources

2019/07/14 | 22:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The United States has granted a visa to Iranian ForeignMinister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a UN meeting in New York this week,two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, saying Secretary of StateMike Pompeo had approved the decision.Had Pompeo not approved giving Zarif, Iran's top diplomatand nuclear negotiator, a US visa it could have been a signal that the UnitedStates was trying to further isolate Tehran.US-Iranian tensions have worsened in recent months sinceUS President Donald Trump's decision to try to halt Iran's oil exportsbecause of concerns about its nuclear and missile programs and regionalactivities.