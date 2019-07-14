Barzani promises suitable ground for domestic, foreign investment

2019/07/14 | 23:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Masrour Barzani, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister promised providing a more suitable ground for local and foreign investment.
According to a statement from Barzani's office, he met in Erbil a high-level delegation from the Turkish embassy headed by Ambassador Fatih Yıldız, who congratulated him on his position as KRG's prime minister.
At his side, Yıldız expressed his hopes that this meeting would be the beginning of a prosperity stage for the people of the Kurdistan region and promoting Turkish-Kurdish interests in Iraq.
Barzani expressed his hopes for the continuation of Turkish-Kurdish bilateral relations, especially in the economic field, adding: "We will provide a more suitable ground for local and foreign investment.”
