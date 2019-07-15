Eight PKK members killed, north of Iraq: Turkey

2019/07/15 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Eight more members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed by Turkish fighter jets during a counter-terrorism operation carried out north of Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said.In a post on Twitter, the ministry said the PKK members were "neutralized" in Metina region during the airstrikes conducted in coordination with Operation Claw.The airstrikes, according to the ministry, also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists.A total of 174 terrorists have been neutralized in northern Iraq since May 27, it added.