Home › Relief Web › Turkey: DTM Turkey Migrant Presence Monitoring - Overview of the Situation with Migrants, Quarterly Report | April - May - June 2019

Turkey: DTM Turkey Migrant Presence Monitoring - Overview of the Situation with Migrants, Quarterly Report | April - May - June 2019

2019/07/15 | 16:45



Country: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Egypt, Georgia, Greece, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Somalia, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, World







Background and Key Findings







According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) there are currently over 3.9 million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory seeking international protection. Most are Syrians (3,622,748* individuals) who are granted temporary protection status, while according to UNHCR 368,230** asylum seekers and refugees from countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Somalia constitute another significant group of foreign nationals seeking Turkish humanitarian and legal protection.



Like the previous reporting period, since March 2019 the number of Syrians residing in camps has decreased by 31,346.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: International Organization for MigrationCountry: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Egypt, Georgia, Greece, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Somalia, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, WorldBackground and Key FindingsAccording to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) there are currently over 3.9 million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory seeking international protection. Most are Syrians (3,622,748* individuals) who are granted temporary protection status, while according to UNHCR 368,230** asylum seekers and refugees from countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Somalia constitute another significant group of foreign nationals seeking Turkish humanitarian and legal protection.Like the previous reporting period, since March 2019 the number of Syrians residing in camps has decreased by 31,346.