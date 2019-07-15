عربي | كوردى


Kuwait hands Muslim Brotherhood-linked militants to Egypt

2019/07/15 | 19:40
Kuwait has handed over to Egyptian authorities eight members of

a militant cell arrested on its territory and who it said were linked to the

Muslim Brotherhood group, state news agency KUNA reported.Kuwait’s interior ministry

said on Friday the Egyptians belonged to a “terrorist” cell linked to the

Brotherhood. They had fled to Kuwait after being sentenced by Egyptian

authorities to jail terms of up to 15 years, it said.Kuwait has not specified the

circumstances of their sentencing, and there has been no official comment on

the case from Egyptian judicial authorities either.The men were returned under

the terms of bilateral agreements, KUNA quoted a senior foreign ministry

official as saying late on Sunday. The interior ministry said investigations

were ongoing to discover other cell members.



