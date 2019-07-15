Kuwait hands Muslim Brotherhood-linked militants to Egypt

2019/07/15 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Kuwait has handed over to Egyptian authorities eight members of
a militant cell arrested on its territory and who it said were linked to the
Muslim Brotherhood group, state news agency KUNA reported.Kuwait’s interior ministry
said on Friday the Egyptians belonged to a “terrorist” cell linked to the
Brotherhood. They had fled to Kuwait after being sentenced by Egyptian
authorities to jail terms of up to 15 years, it said.Kuwait has not specified the
circumstances of their sentencing, and there has been no official comment on
the case from Egyptian judicial authorities either.The men were returned under
the terms of bilateral agreements, KUNA quoted a senior foreign ministry
official as saying late on Sunday. The interior ministry said investigations
were ongoing to discover other cell members.
Kuwait has handed over to Egyptian authorities eight members of
a militant cell arrested on its territory and who it said were linked to the
Muslim Brotherhood group, state news agency KUNA reported.Kuwait’s interior ministry
said on Friday the Egyptians belonged to a “terrorist” cell linked to the
Brotherhood. They had fled to Kuwait after being sentenced by Egyptian
authorities to jail terms of up to 15 years, it said.Kuwait has not specified the
circumstances of their sentencing, and there has been no official comment on
the case from Egyptian judicial authorities either.The men were returned under
the terms of bilateral agreements, KUNA quoted a senior foreign ministry
official as saying late on Sunday. The interior ministry said investigations
were ongoing to discover other cell members.