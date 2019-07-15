عربي | كوردى


France Says Iranian-French Academic Arrested In Iran
2019/07/15 | 20:15
A Franco-Iranian researcher with the prestigious Paris Institute

of Political Studies has been arrested in Iran, the French Foreign Ministry

said on July 15.Paris

called on Tehran to allow consular access to her without delay.Fariba Adelkhah, an anthropologist and author of several books on Iran, was

reportedly detained last month on unknown charges.Unconfirmed reports suggested Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards

Corps (IRGC) was behind her arrest on suspicion of spying."The French authorities in this difficult context have taken steps with

the Iranian authorities to get information from them on her situation and the

conditions of her arrest and asked for consular access," the ministry said in

a statement."No satisfactory

response has been given to these requests. France calls on the Iranian

authorities to bring to light Mrs Adelkhah's situation and reiterates its

requests, especially the authorization of consular access without delay,"

the statement added.An Iranian government spokesman said on July 14 that he had

heard reports about her arrest while suggesting that he did not have any

further information.Adelkhah’s arrest comes amid efforts by France to reduce

tensions between Tehran and Washington over the 2015 nuclear deal, which the

United States exited last year while re-imposing crippling sanctions.In recent years, several Americans and dual nationals have

been jailed in Iran on alleged espionage charges.Iranian authorities have not provided any solid evidence to

back their claims.Among those jailed is Xiyue Wang, a Princeton University

student who has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage. He was

arrested in August 2016 while conducting research for his dissertation on

Iran's Qajar dynasty. Both Wang and the university deny the claims.

