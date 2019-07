France Says Iranian-French Academic Arrested In Iran

2019/07/15 | 20:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A Franco-Iranian researcher with the prestigious Paris Instituteof Political Studies has been arrested in Iran, the French Foreign Ministrysaid on July 15.Pariscalled on Tehran to allow consular access to her without delay.Fariba Adelkhah, an anthropologist and author of several books on Iran, wasreportedly detained last month on unknown charges.Unconfirmed reports suggested Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary GuardsCorps (IRGC) was behind her arrest on suspicion of spying."The French authorities in this difficult context have taken steps withthe Iranian authorities to get information from them on her situation and theconditions of her arrest and asked for consular access," the ministry said ina statement."No satisfactoryresponse has been given to these requests. France calls on the Iranianauthorities to bring to light Mrs Adelkhah's situation and reiterates itsrequests, especially the authorization of consular access without delay,"the statement added.An Iranian government spokesman said on July 14 that he hadheard reports about her arrest while suggesting that he did not have anyfurther information.Adelkhah’s arrest comes amid efforts by France to reducetensions between Tehran and Washington over the 2015 nuclear deal, which theUnited States exited last year while re-imposing crippling sanctions.In recent years, several Americans and dual nationals havebeen jailed in Iran on alleged espionage charges.Iranian authorities have not provided any solid evidence toback their claims.Among those jailed is Xiyue Wang, a Princeton Universitystudent who has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage. He wasarrested in August 2016 while conducting research for his dissertation onIran's Qajar dynasty. Both Wang and the university deny the claims.