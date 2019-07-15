عربي | كوردى


Revealed: Members of Assad loyalist militia join IRGC in Syria

2019/07/15 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Some members of an Assad loyalist militia known as the National

Defense Force, have deserted their posts and joined the Iranian Revolutionary

Guard Corps (IRGC) in Deir Ez-Zur for $200 a month. These members had not been

paid for several months, according to Syrian media.

The

National Defense Force has officially asked the IRGC to return the deserters

but the IRGC has declined.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


