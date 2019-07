Revealed: Members of Assad loyalist militia join IRGC in Syria

2019/07/15 | 20:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Some members of an Assad loyalist militia known as the NationalDefense Force, have deserted their posts and joined the Iranian RevolutionaryGuard Corps (IRGC) in Deir Ez-Zur for $200 a month. These members had not beenpaid for several months, according to Syrian media.TheNational Defense Force has officially asked the IRGC to return the desertersbut the IRGC has declined.