Revealed: Members of Assad loyalist militia join IRGC in Syria

2019/07/15 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Some members of an Assad loyalist militia known as the National
Defense Force, have deserted their posts and joined the Iranian Revolutionary
Guard Corps (IRGC) in Deir Ez-Zur for $200 a month. These members had not been
paid for several months, according to Syrian media.
The
National Defense Force has officially asked the IRGC to return the deserters
but the IRGC has declined.
Some members of an Assad loyalist militia known as the National
Defense Force, have deserted their posts and joined the Iranian Revolutionary
Guard Corps (IRGC) in Deir Ez-Zur for $200 a month. These members had not been
paid for several months, according to Syrian media.
The
National Defense Force has officially asked the IRGC to return the deserters
but the IRGC has declined.