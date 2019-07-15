Polish FM to visit Iraq soon

2019/07/15 | 22:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz plans to visit Iraq soon as part of the strengthening of bilateral relations between Baghdad and Warsaw.According to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry: "The Chief of Protocol Department Minister Plenipotentiary Mr. Al-Manhal Al-Safi received Ms. Beata Pęksa, Poland's Ambassador to Iraq. They discussed the topics related to the Warsaw Mission working in Baghdad ways of cooperation with the Iraqi Foreign Ministry to serve the interests of the two countries.""Coordination mechanisms for the visit of the Polish foreign minister to Baghdad were discussed, as part of strengthening bilateral relations between Baghdad and Warsaw," the statement said."The ministry is ready to provide all facilities for the success of the mission and contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two countries," Al-Safi said.
