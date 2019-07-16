Abdul Mahdi meets his counterpart Ashtia

2019/07/16 | 04:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said on Monday that the deal of the century has been dealt with an honorable and those who wanted to pass it have become doubtful of the possibility achieving it.
"Iraq rejects any settlement project in the region, Abdul-Mahdi told a joint news conference with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammed Ashtia. Iraq's position is steadfast in supporting the Palestinian cause and the Palestine case is our cause and we stand with the Palestinian people without any conditions or reservations.
For his part, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ashtia praised Iraq's position in reject the deal century conference and support Iraq for Palestinian people.
