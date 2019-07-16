عربي | كوردى


Iran attacks Iraq in warning shot to world 'this is a red line'

2019/07/16 | 10:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iran has launched a devastating attack on Iraq as tensions between

Tehran and Washington reach crisis point, according to Express.The country’s Revolutionary Guard announced on Friday that they had conducted

attacks against anti-Iran insurgents operating in Kurdistan, on the Iraqi

border. Following Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's warning that its

weapons could strike anywhere, Iran’s elite troops have hit back by announcing

that they would defend the country’s border. In a statement released Tasnim

News Agency, the Revolutionary Guard announced that it would defend Iran’s

national security at all costs.The statement read: “As asserted several times, the national

security and preserving the Iranian nation's calm and peace of mind,

particularly for the dear and gallant people of the border provinces, is the

red line of the country's Armed Forces, particularly the Islamic Revolution

Guards Corps Ground Force.”After the attack on the Kurdistan region, mayor of the northeastern Erbil

village of Choman, Ahmed Qadir denounced the attack calling on Iran to “stop

the shelling as soon as possible”.Iran’s attack on its neighbour comes following a series of events in the region

which have threatened to spark conflict.Last week, Iranian ships attempted to seize a British tanker passing through

the Strait of Hormuz.The ship was ordered to change course before the alleged Revolutionary Guard

ships tried to seize the tanker.British navy ship, the HMS Montrose had been escorting the ship through the

region where it ordered the Iranian ship to stand own.One of the officials said: "The Royal Navy HMS Montrose, which was also

there, pointed its guns at the boats and warned them over radio, at which point

they dispersed."Another official said: "It was harassment and an attempt to interfere with

the passage."
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


