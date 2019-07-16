Home › Baghdad Post › Iran attacks Iraq in warning shot to world 'this is a red line'

2019/07/16 | 10:50



the passage." (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iran has launched a devastating attack on Iraq as tensions betweenTehran and Washington reach crisis point, according to Express.The country’s Revolutionary Guard announced on Friday that they had conductedattacks against anti-Iran insurgents operating in Kurdistan, on the Iraqiborder. Following Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's warning that itsweapons could strike anywhere, Iran’s elite troops have hit back by announcingthat they would defend the country’s border. In a statement released TasnimNews Agency, the Revolutionary Guard announced that it would defend Iran’snational security at all costs.The statement read: “As asserted several times, the nationalsecurity and preserving the Iranian nation's calm and peace of mind,particularly for the dear and gallant people of the border provinces, is thered line of the country's Armed Forces, particularly the Islamic RevolutionGuards Corps Ground Force.”After the attack on the Kurdistan region, mayor of the northeastern Erbilvillage of Choman, Ahmed Qadir denounced the attack calling on Iran to “stopthe shelling as soon as possible”.Iran’s attack on its neighbour comes following a series of events in the regionwhich have threatened to spark conflict.Last week, Iranian ships attempted to seize a British tanker passing throughthe Strait of Hormuz.The ship was ordered to change course before the alleged Revolutionary Guardships tried to seize the tanker.British navy ship, the HMS Montrose had been escorting the ship through theregion where it ordered the Iranian ship to stand own.One of the officials said: "The Royal Navy HMS Montrose, which was alsothere, pointed its guns at the boats and warned them over radio, at which pointthey dispersed."Another official said: "It was harassment and an attempt to interfere withthe passage."