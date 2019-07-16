Home › INA › The Independent High Electoral Commission, invites the Ministries and Agencies to further cooperation and coordination

The Independent High Electoral Commission, invites the Ministries and Agencies to further cooperation and coordination

2019/07/16 | 16:50



Baghdad, INA







The Independent High Electoral Commission, called today on Tuesday, the ministries and departments not associated with the Department to further cooperation and coordination with the Commission.







The Board of Commissioners and spokesman member Riyadh al-Badran, strengthen in a statement sent to the Iraqi News Agency (INA),tha "all ministries and departments not associated with the Department of the need for cooperation and coordination with the Election Commission staff urged to expedite cross updated their data Biometry and check their data and the intersection with the register of voters and the UNHCR mobile teams ". Harnessing the potential of ministries and departments not associated with the Ministry and its affiliated media for the purpose of promoting and increasing awareness and education for urging voters to participate in the upcoming elections.







He said, "the Commission, in cooperation with the Secretariat of the Cabinet Office for media and Media Education Committee formed Government communication platform for the purpose of raising awareness of the electoral and voter education, including staff of the ministries.



















