Italian police seize Qatari weapons in hands of neo-Nazi groups

2019/07/16 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Italian police announced seizing air-to-air missiles, machine guns, and rocket launchers during raids by right-wing extremist groups.According to a Italian police statement, a large number of weapons had been confiscated, including the air-to-air missile Matra, belonged to the Qatari armed forces after an investigation into extremists who fought in the ranks of Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.Police also arrested three people, including a 50-year-old man named Fabio Del Bergiolo, had run unsuccessfully in 2001 as a Senate candidate for the neo-fascist Forza Nuova party.At his home in Gallarate, police found a large number of assault weapons, and antique Nazi plaques featuring swastikas.Other arrests included a 42-year-old Swiss, and a 51-year-old Italian, charged with possessing and marketing the rocket found by police.It is worth mentioning that the Qatari authorities had contracted with France, Germany, and America in the recent period, on deals worth billions of dollars. Meanwhile, experts in international and military affairs wondered how has Qatar obtained these weapons? and for what purpose? since its armed forces' don not exceed several thousands of soldiers.