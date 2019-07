Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Among 12 Killed in Iraq

2019/07/17 | 14:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- At least 12 people were killed:In Baghdad, three people who were injured by a blastat a funeral tent in the Ma’alef district on Monday have died,bringing the total to five killed.Militants killed twocivilians in Rashad.A Turkishsoldier was killed in a roadside blast in northern Iraq, while engaging in operations against The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).Two civilians were kidnapped in Riyadh.In the Hamrin region, air strikes killed fourmilitants.Twomilitants were killed in a strike on a tunnel in Sukhairat.Author: Margaret GriffisMargaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and hasbeen covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.View all posts by Margaret Griffis