Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Among 12 Killed in Iraq

2019/07/17 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 12 people were killed:
In Baghdad, three people who were injured by a blast
at a funeral tent in the Ma’alef district on Monday have died,
bringing the total to five killed.
Militants killed two
civilians in Rashad.
A Turkish
soldier was killed in a roadside blast in northern Iraq, while engaging in operations against The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).
Two civilians were kidnapped in Riyadh.
In the Hamrin region, air strikes killed four
militants.
Two
militants were killed in a strike on a tunnel in Sukhairat.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis
