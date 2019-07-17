Turkish consulate employee, civilian killed in Erbil shooting: Security

2019/07/17 | 16:35
A general view of a market in Erbil, Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Reuters/Azad Lashkari)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The General Directorate of Erbil Security on Wednesday confirmed that a shooting that took place at a restaurant in the city resulted in the deaths of a Turkish consulate staff member along with a civilian.
“We condemn in the strongest terms the shooting in a restaurant in Erbil today, which led to the deaths of a Turkish diplomat and a civilian,” the Asayish said in a statement. Another individual was injured.
“We assure our citizens and foreign diplomats in particular that all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the Kurdistan Region and its peoples,” the directorate said in a statement.
“The government has launched a full investigation and contacted senior Turkish diplomats to offer condolences and provide assistance.”
The statement gave no further details.
Updates to follow...
