US embassy in Baghdad condemns attack on Turkish diplomat in Erbil

US embassy in Baghdad condemns attack on Turkish diplomat in Erbil

2019/07/17 | 22:25



The US embassy in Baghdad condemned on Wednesday the attack that targeted employees of the Turkish consulate in Erbil."The United States mission in Baghdad condemns the horrific attack on the Turkish consulate staff in Erbil," the embassy's statement reads.











"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Turkish diplomatic mission and express our solidarity in defending the safety of foreign diplomats and foreign missions in Iraq," the statement added.







At least two people including a Turkish diplomat were shot dead on Wednesday in a rare attack in the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdish region.







A gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Erbil where Turkish diplomats were dining before fleeing in a car driven by an accomplice, two Kurdish security officials and a witness said.







There was no immediate claim of responsibility as security forces began a search for the attackers.











