Iraqi foreign ministry condemns Erbil attack against Turkish diplomat

2019/07/17 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi foreign ministry condemned the attack against Turkish diplomats in Erbil that took place earlier Wednesday, adding that they are cooperating with the concerned apparatuses to identify the assailants.
"We condemn the attack that targeted a Turkish diplomat in Erbil and the Iraqi citizen in Erbil," Iraq's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ahmad al-Sahaf, said in a statement.
"We will resume our efforts in coordination with the official authorities to unfold the accident's mystery," Sahaf added.At least two people, including a Turkish diplomat, were shot dead on Wednesday in a rare attack in the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdish region.
A gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Erbil where Turkish diplomats were dining before fleeing in a car driven by an accomplice, two Kurdish security officials and a witness said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility as security forces began a search for the attackers.
