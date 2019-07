Erbil women’s team crowned 2019 Iraqi Women’s Handball League champions

2019/07/18 | 10:35

Erbil women's handball team celebrate their victory over Afrodait in the Iraqi Women's Handball League final on July 18, 2019. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil Sports Club's female handball team were crowned champions of the 2018/19 Iraqi Women's Handball League after they beat Afrodait in the final on Wednesday.Erbil started the game strongly and opened a significant gap in the score between them and their opponents Afrodait from the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province.Afrodait responded with several attacks of their own but were not efficient enough as the teams went into the half-time break with Erbil leading 12-5.Erbil picked up where they left off and extended their lead over Afrodait in the second half, eventually winning the game by a score of 25-10 as the club was crowned champions for the first time in its history."I was very happy with my players. They effectively implemented everything we practiced and discussed in training. Their efforts did not go in vain. I am very pleased with them," Erbil's head coach told Kurdistan 24 after the game.Fans who watched the spectacle applauded both teams for "putting in a fantastic performance.""We did not want to see the game end because it was very exciting," one fan told Kurdistan 24.The 2018/19 Iraqi Handball League started eight months ago. The first leg of the 2019 final was played in Baghdad and the second in Erbil.Handball is a sport where seven players on each team (six outcourt and a goalkeeper) use their hands to throw the ball into the opposition goal. Games are divided into two 30-minute halves.(Additional reporting by Derbaz Ahmed)