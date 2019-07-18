Home › kurdistan 24 › US pledges $500,000 to renovate holiest Yezidi site, located in Kurdistan Region

The ambassador concluded the press conference by saying, “I look forward to returning to Lalish in the months to come to view the progress of this work and to witness the transformation firsthand.” (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Washington's envoy to Iraq on Thursday announced that the United States will provide $500,000 in assistance as part of efforts to renovate the temple at Lalish, the Yezidi (Ezidi) religious minority's holiest site.The announcement was made by US ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller, alongside Consul General in Erbil Steven Fagin, during their visit to the temple.“A team from the University of Pennsylvania will lead this project in cooperation with local partners, as the project is consistent with our desire to help protect Iraq’s valuable cultural legacy,” Tueller told reporters.”This work will ensure that delicate structural renovations and architectural work can be started right away, not only to upgrade the temple but to ensure its longevity for years to come.”The ambassador concluded the press conference by saying, “I look forward to returning to Lalish in the months to come to view the progress of this work and to witness the transformation firsthand.”