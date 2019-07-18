Home › Baghdad Post › US sanctions five people, seven entities over Iran nuclear program

US sanctions five people, seven entities over Iran nuclear program

2019/07/18 | 22:50







Thursday، 18 July 2019



The United States imposed new sanctions on Thursday on five people and seven entities in connection to Iran's nuclear program and non-proliferation matters, the Treasury Department said on its website.











































