US sanctions five people, seven entities over Iran nuclear program

US sanctions five people, seven entities over Iran nuclear program
2019/07/18 | 22:50
Thursday، 18 July 2019

The United States imposed new sanctions on Thursday on five people and seven entities in connection to Iran's nuclear program and non-proliferation matters, the Treasury Department said on its website.





















