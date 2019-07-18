2019/07/18 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Home
World news
Thursday، 18 July 2019
10:05 PM
US sanctions five people, seven entities over Iran nuclear program
The United States imposed new sanctions on Thursday on five people and seven entities in connection to Iran's nuclear program and non-proliferation matters, the Treasury Department said on its website.
Read
Home
World news
Thursday، 18 July 2019
10:05 PM
US sanctions five people, seven entities over Iran nuclear program
The United States imposed new sanctions on Thursday on five people and seven entities in connection to Iran's nuclear program and non-proliferation matters, the Treasury Department said on its website.
Read