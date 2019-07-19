Foreign Minister makes a speech at Ministerial Con of Religions Freedom

2019/07/19 | 00:40
INA – WASHINGTON
Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ali al-Hakeem made a speech during the Ministerial Conference of Religions Freedom in Washington DC on Thursday.
Al-Hakeem explained that the essence of humanity is a mutual factor between communities and the coexistence between religions in Iraq is a well spread culture that helped to provide a creative environment in terms of literature, art and scientific research.
He also referred to the terrorist groups of Daesh and the crime it brought to Iraq and its different religions and components.
“Iraq has suffered from the worst attack that contemporary human history ever witnessed that Daesh made. They have provoked sacred places and assaulted all sects and religions,” said al-Hakeem.
He also added, “The concept of brotherhood and coexistence was crystal clear when the Highest Religious Authority, al-Marja’, called on everyone to be gathered and united to defend their homelands and fight the criminal groups; and we did won over terrorism with the help of the US-Led coalition”
