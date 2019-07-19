U.S. congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Nazis, and Israel…

2019/07/19 | 09:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks at a rally calling on Congress to censure President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Gerald A. Honigman | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, one of the previously Three (but now four) Amigas, has recently introduced a resolution comparing Israel to Nazi Germany…
This kind of wisdom is nothing new for her. She’s frequently spouting some antisemitic (sometimes disguised as anti-Zionist) alleged truism or another. So, it’s time for a little enlightenment, and I’ll leave out persistent stories of Omar’s various undertakings–such as marrying her own brother and such.
Omar’s family is from Somalia and are Arabized/Islamized black Africans.
Millions like her were conquered, colonized, displaced, enslaved, massacred, and brought into harems as a result. If a good number of folks in places like Saudi Arabia and such look black, guess why? Not that we don’t see this sort of thing in the West and other places too, but folks like Omar don’t seem to care about what brought themselves to the “religion of peace.”
For black Africans who dared to resist the Arab jihad, there’s quite a different story to tell—just don’t share it with Louis Farakhan and his buddies, like President Obama’s virtual uncle, Reverend Jeremiah Wright, and other holy men such as Al Sharpton, Jesse “Hymietown “ Jackson & Co. Omar’s fellow Amiga, Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, has written for Farakhan’s rabidly anti-Jewish publication…
That other different story of blacks whose ancestors resisted Arabization would just be “nasty, Satanic, Jew Zionist propaganda” for Omar, Farrakhan, and their ilk.
Ayaan Hirsi Ali is one of those “others” and is also from Somalia. Please see what she has to say on this very same subject, such as here…
For an analogy, let’s see how how Arabs in the north of the Sudan, west of Somalia, viewed the same issue. As I’ve oft referred to before, ex-president, Gaafar Muhammad al-Nimeiry proclaimed…
“The Sudan is the basis of the Arab thrust into…black Africa, the Arab civilizing mission (“Arabism and Pan-Arabism in Sudanese Politics,” Journal of Modern African Studies, Vol. 11, no. 2, 1973, pp. 177-78).
Carefully ponder that quote for a moment…
While critics identify Rudyard Kipling’s late 19th-century poem, “The White Man’s Burden,” as typifying Western colonialist, imperialist attitudes towards the Third World, why have such overt Arab supremacist, racist attitudes been routinely ignored by Omar, her Amigas, and a wide assortment of other hypocrites?
Is it that the various Arabized Omars’ preferred Arab Man’s Burden is acceptable, but the White Man’s isn’t? The former routinely gets swept under the rug, while the venom is reserved for the Infidels.
The same Omar and Tlaib-types—who demand the sole, resurrected, minuscule nation of the Jews’ actual or virtual suicide for the sake of the creation of Arab state # 22–have surely heard of the subjugation, enslavement, displacement, rape, and murder of literally millions of black Africans by Arabs for well over half century now…not to mention victims elsewhere or the initial Arab Caliphal imperialist onslaughts earlier in history.
Furthermore, this Arabist–not Zionist–sin is worse than it appears…
While southern Sudan was largely non-Muslim, the western province–Darfur–had been converted and, like Omar’s Somalia, forcibly made part of the Dar ul-Islam.
Ergo, there was no religious reason for the genocide waged by the Arab and Arabized north against it. Omar, one of those Arabized blacks from Somalia, now sits on America’s powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, courtesy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.
Thus, the on-going violence in places like Darfur has an even more disturbing and revealing twist. Please follow what comes next carefully.
On June 15, 2006, an AP report focused on a UN-backed court probing war crimes in Darfur. Luis Moreno-Ocampo, chief prosecutor, stated that eyewitnesses spoke of Arab perpetrators of atrocities telling victims “we will kill all of you blacks and drive you out of this land.”
So…while earlier Arab violence against the south could largely be seen as “merely” a modern extension of the fourteen century-old murderous religious jihad launched against the Dar al-Harb by the Arab and Arabized Dar ul-Islam in the north, was the atrocities in Darfur (as those in Arab-occupied Syrian and Iraqi Kurdistan, much of the rest of heavily non-Arab, Amazigh–“Berber”–North Africa, and elsewhere) have been mostly about the racism of Arabism, pure and simple…and being conducted by those very same folks who lecture the rest of us about “racist Zionism”…like Ilhan Omar and Co.
You see, the above victims are all mostly Muslims…but not ARABS.
Comprenden mis amigos?
By the way, a common name in Arabic for black African is “‘abd”–slave.
But let’s listen to the duplicitous congresswomen, “Progressive” professors, or the United Nations protest about “Apartheid Zionists” instead…just ask former President Jimmy Carter. He’s an “expert” on such duplicity. And also ask where millions of dollars came from to fund his Carter Center…
As a card-carrying member of the prestigious, London-based Anti-Slavery Society for years, I had access to appalling information.
But, what was happening in black Africa and elsewhere both in modern times and much earlier, was no secret—although it was largely ignored in far too many circles. For Farrakhan, Wright, the United Nations, Omar, Tlaib, too much of academia, and other practitioners of the double standard supreme, if the real or alleged sin was non-Hebraic or non-Western, it was rarely mentioned, included on a course reading list, or whatever.
Worse yet, this murderous, oppressive behavior does not include the Arab and Arabized conquests of the Indian subcontinent and other points east–where most folks were not “People of the Book” (Christians, Jews, and later Zoroastrians after Iran fell to Arab armies), so could not gain certain tenuous “protections” (think The Godfather’s Don Corleone) via consent to the requirements of dhimmitude. For those even less fortunate folks of the East, the choice was either to convert to Islam or die. If you wonder why predominately Hindu and Sikh India is today a bulwark against the Jihadis, look no further.
If the various Ilhan Omars, Linda Sarsours, and Rashida Tlaibs of the world want to see where the real racist, supremacist, colonialist, imperialist activity is occurring, it would be good for them to look at what’s been going on, for example, for over a thousand years–up to this very moment–with another (besides blacks and Copts) of North Africa’s true native non-Arab peoples, the Kabyle/Amazigh/”Berbers”…some 35 million of them still left, who’ve not yet been Arabized. Check these two sources out for starters:
“In Algeria, Berbers were forbidden to use their own language, Tamazight…riots erupted, reported in France but ignored elsewhere in the West…America, of course, had been sufficiently subject to ARAMCO (the Arabian American Oil Company) propaganda, a payoff to the Saudis by Big Oil, to allow the latter to produce and market Arab oil. So, ARAMCO’s message to America was that there is just an Arab world in this region in which there are no Copts, Armenians, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Turkmen…and, of course, no Berbers and no Jews–they all came to Israel, you see, from Europe for everyone in this region is just Arab (New English Review, January 17, 2008).”
Next, please follow Belkacem Lounes of the World Amazigh Congress as he responded to Libya’s Mu’ammar Qaddafi’s denial of the very existence of the Amazigh people, the “Berbers”…
“The people of whom you speak…speak their own Amazigh language daily…every day live their Amazigh identity…What worse offense to elementary rights is there than denying the existence of a people…30 million in North Africa? You menace the Amazigh, warning that whosoever asserts his identity will be a traitor… There is no worse colonialism than internal colonialism–that of the Pan-Arabist claim that seeks to dominate our people. It is surely Arabism–an imperialist ideology that refuses diversity–that constitutes an offense to history and truth (MEMRI, May 3, 2007).”
Such oppressive Arabist policies impacted/impact scores of millions of other conquered peoples as well–Copts, Kurds, Assyrians, native “kilab yahud” (Jew dogs), etc.–in a region that Arabs simply call “purely Arab patrimony.” Indeed, over one half of Israel’s Jews are from refugee families from those so-called “purely Arab” lands.
No one is accusing Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her comrades of ignorance or stupidity (with possibly one exception).
So, their spewed hatred and lies regarding “Nazi” Israel and such represents something far worse: they’re blatantly guilty of the very same racism and such that they accuse Jews of indulging in.
Lastly, as a virtual footnote of sorts, Arabs and Arabized have historically had a word for such deliberate lying (especially to Infidels) to achieve their goals. It’s known as “taqiyya.”
Gerald A. Honigman is a Florida educator who has done extensive doctoral studies in Middle Eastern Affairs. He has created and conducted counter-Arab propaganda programs for college youth, has lectured on numerous campuses and other platforms, and has publicly debated many Arab spokesmen. His articles and op-eds have been published in dozens of newspapers, magazines, academic journals and websites all around the world.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
