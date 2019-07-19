Home › Baghdad Post › US skeptical of Zarif's reported nuclear offer for ending sanctions

US skeptical of Zarif's reported nuclear offer for ending sanctions

2019/07/19 | 16:20



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran on Thursday offered to ratify a document prescribingmore intrusive inspections of its nuclear program if the United Statesabandoned its economic sanctions, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday,in a proposal that drew US skepticism.Iran could ratify the "Additional Protocol" thatgives UN inspectors more tools to verify its nuclear program is peacefulimmediately if Washington also abandoned the sanctions on Iran, the newspaperquoted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as telling reporters inNew York."If [US President Donald] Trump wants more for more,we can ratify the Additional Protocol and he can lift the sanctions heset," Zarif said, according to the report.However, Iran is already implementing the protocol, so itwas not clear that Zarif's offer constituted a concession.A US official reacted skeptically, saying Iran was seekingto get sanctions relief without offering much in return."Their whole game is to try to get any sanctions reliefthey can while maintaining the ability to get a nuclear weapon in thefuture," said the US official on condition of anonymity.The official said Iran was "trying to spin a smallaction into" something that might appear to be a big concession. Theofficial noted that under the offer, Iran would keep enriching uranium andwould do nothing to rein in its support for regional proxies in Yemen, Iraq,Syria and Lebanon.The 1993 Additional Protocol increases the ability of theInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Vienna-based UN nuclear watchdog, toverify that nuclear facilities are peaceful through inspections and othermeans.Under the nuclear deal that Iran struck with six majorpowers in 2015 - and that Trump abandoned last year - Iran must also seekratification of the Additional Protocol eight years after the deal was adopted,at the same time that the United States was obliged to seek permanenttermination of many sanctions on Iran.