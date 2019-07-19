عربي | كوردى


US skeptical of Zarif's reported nuclear offer for ending sanctions
2019/07/19 | 16:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran on Thursday offered to ratify a document prescribing

more intrusive inspections of its nuclear program if the United States

abandoned its economic sanctions, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday,

in a proposal that drew US skepticism.Iran could ratify the "Additional Protocol" that

gives UN inspectors more tools to verify its nuclear program is peaceful

immediately if Washington also abandoned the sanctions on Iran, the newspaper

quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as telling reporters in

New York."If [US President Donald] Trump wants more for more,

we can ratify the Additional Protocol and he can lift the sanctions he

set," Zarif said, according to the report.However, Iran is already implementing the protocol, so it

was not clear that Zarif's offer constituted a concession.A US official reacted skeptically, saying Iran was seeking

to get sanctions relief without offering much in return."Their whole game is to try to get any sanctions relief

they can while maintaining the ability to get a nuclear weapon in the

future," said the US official on condition of anonymity.The official said Iran was "trying to spin a small

action into" something that might appear to be a big concession. The

official noted that under the offer, Iran would keep enriching uranium and

would do nothing to rein in its support for regional proxies in Yemen, Iraq,

Syria and Lebanon.The 1993 Additional Protocol increases the ability of the

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Vienna-based UN nuclear watchdog, to

verify that nuclear facilities are peaceful through inspections and other

means.Under the nuclear deal that Iran struck with six major

powers in 2015 - and that Trump abandoned last year - Iran must also seek

ratification of the Additional Protocol eight years after the deal was adopted,

at the same time that the United States was obliged to seek permanent

termination of many sanctions on Iran.



