عربي | كوردى


Manager of Iran-bound UK vessel says cannot contact crew

Manager of Iran-bound UK vessel says cannot contact crew
2019/07/19 | 22:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The company that manages the British-registered vessel Stena Impero said it was unable to contact the crew after it was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz.

Northern Marine Management said the tanker was now heading north towards Iran. Northern Marine Group is owned by Stena AB. 





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW