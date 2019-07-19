Home › Baghdad Post › Manager of Iran-bound UK vessel says cannot contact crew

2019/07/19 | 22:10



The company that manages the British-registered vessel Stena Impero said it was unable to contact the crew after it was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz.



Northern Marine Management said the tanker was now heading north towards Iran. Northern Marine Group is owned by Stena AB.











