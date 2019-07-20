Home
Abdul Mahdi, formation a committee to know what happened in martyr’s camp
Abdul Mahdi, formation a committee to know what happened in martyr’s camp
2019/07/20 | 08:00
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi directed to forming fact-finding committee to show what happened at the camp of martyrs, which was at dawn today from unknown drone strike.
