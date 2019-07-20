Home › Baghdad Post › US Sen. Rand Paul to help with Iran negotiations: Trump

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- USPresident Donald Trump confirmed Friday that Sen. Rand Paul is involved indiplomatic talks with Iran, referring to the country as “nothing but trouble.”TheKentucky Republican has long been an opponent of US intervention in Iran.POLITICO reported earlier this week that he asked for Trump’s blessing toarrange a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in hopesof avoiding further conflict with the country.Trumphad previously said he was unaware of plans to include Paul in talks with Iran.But he acknowledged the senator's role Friday in response to a question aboutthe administration’s plan to calm tensions following Iran's seizure of aBritish oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.“Randasked me if he could get involved,” Trump said told reporters. “The answer isyes.”Thisweek, Zarif criticized US foreign policies and told reporters during his visitto the United Nations headquarters in New York that the onus is on the UnitedStates to ease tensions with Iran. He said Iran would be open to more enhancedinspections of its nuclear program in exchange for the US lifting sanctions onthe country.“Itgoes to show you I was right about Iran,” Trump said. He called PresidentBarack Obama's nuclear deal with Iran “ridiculous.”Thepresident also called the UK a “very good ally” and vowed to use its diplomaticrelationship with the United States to help facilitate talks.“Wealways have an alliance with the UK,” Trump said. “We'll talk to the UK. Wehave no written agreement, but we have an agreement.”