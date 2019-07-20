عربي | كوردى


US Sen. Rand Paul to help with Iran negotiations: Trump
2019/07/20 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that Sen. Rand Paul is involved in

diplomatic talks with Iran, referring to the country as “nothing but trouble.”The

Kentucky Republican has long been an opponent of US intervention in Iran.

POLITICO reported earlier this week that he asked for Trump’s blessing to

arrange a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in hopes

of avoiding further conflict with the country.Trump

had previously said he was unaware of plans to include Paul in talks with Iran.

But he acknowledged the senator's role Friday in response to a question about

the administration’s plan to calm tensions following Iran's seizure of a

British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.“Rand

asked me if he could get involved,” Trump said told reporters. “The answer is

yes.”This

week, Zarif criticized US foreign policies and told reporters during his visit

to the United Nations headquarters in New York that the onus is on the United

States to ease tensions with Iran. He said Iran would be open to more enhanced

inspections of its nuclear program in exchange for the US lifting sanctions on

the country.“It

goes to show you I was right about Iran,” Trump said. He called President

Barack Obama's nuclear deal with Iran “ridiculous.”The

president also called the UK a “very good ally” and vowed to use its diplomatic

relationship with the United States to help facilitate talks.“We

always have an alliance with the UK,” Trump said. “We'll talk to the UK. We

have no written agreement, but we have an agreement.”



