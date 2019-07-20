Home › Baghdad Post › British warship was an hour from tanker seized by Iran in 'hostile act'

British warship was an hour from tanker seized by Iran in 'hostile act'

2019/07/20 | 19:45



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Britain hasadmitted its nearest warship was one hour away from the merchant vessel seizedby Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and could do nothing tohelp.PennyMordaunt, the defence secretary, said the incident happened in Omani waters andwas a "hostile act".Butshe said the British Type 23 frigate HMS Montrose was 60 minutes away frombeing able to help the Stena Impero when it was boarded by IranianRevolutionary Guards.TheForeign Office summoned Iran's charge d'affaires, MohsenOmidzamani, following the seizure of the British-flagged oil tanker.Itcame as Jeremy Hunt spoke to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad JavadZarif to express Britain's concern over the latest hike in tensions inthe region.MrHunt wrote on Twitter: "Just spoke to Iranian FM Zarif and expressedextreme disappointment that having assured me last Saturday Iran wanted tode-escalate situation they have behaved in the opposite way."Thishas to be about actions not words if we are to find a way through. Britishshipping must and will be protected."Mr Zarifhit back with his own tween, stating: "Unlike the piracy in the Strait ofGibraltar, our action in the Persian Gulf is to uphold int'l maritime rules. AsI said in NY, it is IRAN that guarantees the security of the Arabian Gulf &the Strait of Hormuz. UK must cease being an accessory to #EconomicTerrorism of the US."Followinga meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra, a spokesman said theseizure was "a clear challenge to international freedom ofnavigation", adding: "As the Foreign Secretary has said, our responsewill be considered and robust and there will be serious consequences if thesituation is not resolved."Iranhas directly linked the seizure of the tanker with Britain's role in detaininga tanker carrying Iranian oil earlier this month.Aspokesman for Iran's Guardian Council was quoted as saying "the ruleof reciprocal action is well-known in international law" and that Tehranmade the right decision in the face of an "illegitimate economic war andseizure of oil tankers".Theexplanation, contrasts with Iran's earlier claims that the Stena Imperocollided with a fishing vessel in the Arabian Gulf, as tensions mount in thestrategic waterway, a chokepoint for around a third of the world'ssea-borne oil.AllahmoradAfifipour, the head of Ports and Maritime Organisation in southern Hormozganprovince claimed the Swedish-owned Stena Impero was in an accident with anIranian fishing boat whose distress call it ignored.The30,000-tonne ship had been en route to Saudi Arabia, but abruptly changedcourse and began sailing towards the Iranian island of Qeshm, data relayed bymaritime tracking services showed. It then “went dark”, meaning its transponderwas turned off, at 4.29pm UK time and nothing has been heard from her or her 23crew since.Thetanker's operator, Stena Bulk, said on Friday the ship had been "in fullcompliance with all navigation and international regulations", but was nolonger under the crew's control and could not be contacted.Guardssay it was taken to Bander Abbas port, where its Russian, Ukrainian, Indian,Latvian and Filipino crew are being questioned.MrHunt said this morning that he was worried that Iran had taken a"dangerous path"."Yesterday'saction in Gulf shows worrying signs Iran may be choosing a dangerous path ofillegal and destabilising behaviour after Gibraltar’s LEGAL detention of oilbound for Syria," Mr Hunt said on Twitter."Ourreaction will be considered but robust. We have been trying to find a way toresolve Grace1 issue but WILL ensure the safety of our shipping."A Whitehallsource told the Telegraph: “It looks as though the Iranian Revolutionary Guardhave boarded and taken a UK-flagged ship. It appears to be linked to eventsaround the Grace 1 tanker.”Britishauthorities seized the Iranian Grace 1 supertanker off the coast of Gibraltaron July 4, on suspicion it was carrying crude to Syria in violation of EuropeanUnion sanctions.Thefate of the tanker has been at the centre of escalating tensions between the UKand Iran and was seen as a pawn in the standoff between the Islamic Republicand the West.