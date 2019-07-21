Political disputes postpone appointing new education minister

2019/07/21 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Abbas Aliwi, MP of Sairoon Alliance said that the vote over the new education minister at the parliament is likely to be postponed to next September, referring to lack of agreement between political blocs on the new candidate. "Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi is obliged to submit the names of potential ministers without returning to the political blocs as they failed to provide a candidate who can obtain the parliament's confidence," Aliwi said in a statement.The parliament will hold five meetings before the end of the second legislative term and in the case of no candidate were submitted, it will be resolved through the third legislative term, he added. "Mostly, It will be postponed to next September due to the lack of political agreement, as well as no candidates were nominated by Abd al-Mahdi".Khadija Ali, parliamentary rapporteur revealed in a previous statement that the parliament sent a letter to Abd al-Mahdi requesting him to send the curriculum vitae of a new candidates for the Ministry of Education before the start of the legislative holiday.
