Al-Jubouri promises to subject to Iraqi judiciary, if US accusations approved

2019/07/21 | 01:00



Ahmad Abdullah al-Jubouri (Abu Mazen), head of the Mehwar parliamentary bloc pledged to appear before the Iraqi judiciary to face the US decision of sanctions.Al-Jubouri described the decision issued by the US Treasury against him as "unfair.""I have an Iraqi certificate that proves my innocence; Iraq has declared me an innocent man and the whole world should respect the Iraqi decision," he said in his statement in response to the US sanctions.The US Treasury has issued sanctions against four Iraqis on charges of supporting terrorism. They are former Salahuddin and Nineveh governors Ahmad al-Jubouri and Nufal al-Aakoub, head of the Shabak militia, and al-Qaddu, head of Babylonian Christian militia, Ryan Chaldean.