Iraqi FM discusses cooperation with British minister

2019/07/21 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim met on Saturday with UK Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations Foreign Office, Lord Tariq Ahmad, at the British Foreign Office, where they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and support reconstructing Iraq.According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, the meeting reviewed the progress of bilateral relations between Baghdad and London and ways to strengthen them to serve the interests of the two friendly countries."The two sides stressed the importance of concerted efforts and cooperation to enhance the security and stability of the region, support Iraq in the reconstruction of the infrastructure of liberated areas, and open new horizons for cooperation," the statement read.
The meeting comes within the framework of continuous communication and coordination on issues related to regional and international issues of interest to both countries, according to the statement.
The meeting comes within the framework of continuous communication and coordination on issues related to regional and international issues of interest to both countries, according to the statement.