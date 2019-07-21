Jubouri claims innocence over 'unfair' US sanctions

2019/07/21 | 04:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri, head of the Mehwar parliamentary bloc, pledged to appear before the Iraqi judiciary to face the US decision to impose sanctions against him, describing himself as innocent.Jubouri, the former governor of Salahuddin province and a current MP, described the decision issued by the US Treasury against him as "unfair.""I have an Iraqi certificate that proves my innocence. Iraq has declared me an innocent man and the whole world should respect the Iraqi decision," he said in his statement in response to the US sanctions.The US Treasury earlier issued sanctions against four Iraqis on charges of supporting terrorism. They are Jubouri, former Nineveh Governor Nawfal Hamadi al-Sultan, Shabak militia head Waad Qado, and Rayan al-Kildani, the leader of Christian Iran-linked Babylon Movement militia.
Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri, head of the Mehwar parliamentary bloc, pledged to appear before the Iraqi judiciary to face the US decision to impose sanctions against him, describing himself as innocent.Jubouri, the former governor of Salahuddin province and a current MP, described the decision issued by the US Treasury against him as "unfair.""I have an Iraqi certificate that proves my innocence. Iraq has declared me an innocent man and the whole world should respect the Iraqi decision," he said in his statement in response to the US sanctions.The US Treasury earlier issued sanctions against four Iraqis on charges of supporting terrorism. They are Jubouri, former Nineveh Governor Nawfal Hamadi al-Sultan, Shabak militia head Waad Qado, and Rayan al-Kildani, the leader of Christian Iran-linked Babylon Movement militia.