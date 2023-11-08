More than 8.5 million travelers crossed Mehran border crossing between Iran, Iraq

2023-11-08 16:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Zaheduddine Jeshma, the head of the Road and Transportation Maintenance Department in Ilam province, which borders Iraq, announced on Wednesday that more than 8.5 million travelers pass through the Mehran border crossing between Iran and Iraq annually.

Jeshma stated in a press conference today that nearly 3.5 million people crossed the Mehran border crossing during this year's forty-day pilgrimage season, which lasted for 20 days.

He added that the daily influx of travelers through this border crossing ranges from 30,000 to 100,000 individuals.

Jeshma also highlighted the projects undertaken by the Road and Transportation Maintenance Department in Ilam province, predominantly inhabited by the Kurdish Fayli population. He mentioned that a total of 470 kilometers of roads have been renovated and resurfaced with asphalt in Ilam province during the current Iranian year, which began on March 21. Furthermore, he noted that 90% of these projects are executed by local contracting companies in Ilam province.