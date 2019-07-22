Al-Halbousi: The development of services must be comprehensive in the centers of cities and districts and towns

2019/07/22 | 03:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Anbar-INA
The development of services must be comprehensive in the centers of cities and districts and towns, and both, said Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohamed Halboussi on Sunday. Stressing that the services must be provided to all Iraqis without exception.
