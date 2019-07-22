عربي | كوردى


Al-Halbousi: The development of services must be comprehensive in the centers of cities and districts and towns

Al-Halbousi: The development of services must be comprehensive in the centers of cities and districts and towns
2019/07/22 | 03:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Anbar-INA



The development of services must be comprehensive in the centers of cities and districts and towns, and both, said Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohamed Halboussi on Sunday. Stressing that the services must be provided to all Iraqis without exception.









All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW