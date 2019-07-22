Home › INA › Al-Halbousi: The development of services must be comprehensive in the centers of cities and districts and towns

Al-Halbousi: The development of services must be comprehensive in the centers of cities and districts and towns

2019/07/22 | 03:35



Anbar-INA







The development of services must be comprehensive in the centers of cities and districts and towns, and both, said Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohamed Halboussi on Sunday. Stressing that the services must be provided to all Iraqis without exception.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Anbar-INAThe development of services must be comprehensive in the centers of cities and districts and towns, and both, said Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohamed Halboussi on Sunday. Stressing that the services must be provided to all Iraqis without exception.