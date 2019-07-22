Al-Kaabi and UNDP discuss Parliament Development Institute programs

2019/07/22 | 23:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hassan al-Kaabi received a delegation from UNDP to discuss the programs of the Iraqi Development Institute of Parliament.
Al-Kaabi pointed out that the institute will provide training and consultancy mission in the frame of modern ideas that contribute in developing the performance of the legislative association including the MPs, advisors and employees.
