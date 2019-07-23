PMF find Daesh hideout west of Tarmiyah

2019/07/23 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad-INA
A force of the 14th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization found, on Tuesday, a hideout of Daesh containing food supplies and explosives in the area surrounding west of Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad.
A statement by the Popular Mobilization media, which INA received a copy of, said that forces of the 14th Brigade continued the inspections and cleansing operation of villages and farms on the outskirts of Tarmiyah and found a hideout of Daesh containing food supplies and explosives.
Baghdad-INA
A force of the 14th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization found, on Tuesday, a hideout of Daesh containing food supplies and explosives in the area surrounding west of Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad.
A statement by the Popular Mobilization media, which INA received a copy of, said that forces of the 14th Brigade continued the inspections and cleansing operation of villages and farms on the outskirts of Tarmiyah and found a hideout of Daesh containing food supplies and explosives.