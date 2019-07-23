Human rights commission urges security to halt violations against protesters

2019/07/23 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A human rights delegation has urged security troops to properly deal with protesters, a statement said.
The Iraqi Human Commission for Human Rights said a delegation from the commission council met with representatives of the coordination committees of the protests in Basra, according to the statement.
During the meeting, the delegation highlighted “the role of the commission in monitoring the peaceful protests in the province and documenting all the violations as well as following on situation of those held in detention cells,” the statement added.
The delegation also met with security chiefs and urged them to provide the protesters with protection as well as applying the standards with the protesters.
The commission, according to the statement, received complaints from citizens regarding the poor services and lack of jobs in all provinces including Basra.
Meanwhile, the representatives of the committees praised the role played by the commission in protecting the rights of the protesters.
