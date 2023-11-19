Iraq is looking for optimal investment in oil and gas

2023-11-19 22:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, highlighted the importance of utilizing the rise in crude oil prices in the global market, calling for increased financial allocations to invest in oil and gas. During his meeting with officials in the Oil Ministry, Al-Sudani said that oil represents the main source of income, […]

