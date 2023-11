2023-11-27 00:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A local source reported on Sunday the sound of a significant explosion within the Harir Air Base in Erbil.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that a loud explosion was heard inside the Harir Air Base in Erbil without knowing the reasons behind the explosion.

The source added that columns of smoke rose from inside the base.