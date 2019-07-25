عربي | كوردى


Egypt: UNHCR Egypt Regional Office: 2018 Funding Update (as of 9 July 2019)

Egypt: UNHCR Egypt Regional Office: 2018 Funding Update (as of 9 July 2019)
2019/07/25 | 17:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Egypt, Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW