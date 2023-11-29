Chinese Embassy Counselor highlights Iraq as key investment destination

2023-11-29 14:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Chinese Embassy's Counselor in Baghdad, Xu Haifeng, stated on Wednesday that Iraq represents the largest investment destination for China.

During a press conference held at the Chinese Embassy in Baghdad, Xu Haifeng mentioned that Iraq, being rich in energy resources such as oil and gas, naturally attracts significant Chinese investments, particularly in the energy sector, which aligns with Iraq's industrial diversification.

He further highlighted that Iraq's current status enables it to attract increasing Chinese investments in various new sectors within the country.