Al-Suhail discussed with the Chairman of the Jordanian Brothers Committee the cooperation between the two countries

2019/07/25 | 21:50



Baghdad – INA







The ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Amman discussed on Thursday with the head of the Jordanian-Iraqi brothers committee in the Jordanian parliament Ahmad al-Lozi bilateral relations between the Iraqi and Jordanian parliaments and means of enhancing their joint cooperation.







The Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Palestine Safia al-Suhail received the head of the Jordanian brotherhood committee in the Jordanian parliament in her office at the embassy building in Amman, the statement said, noting that Between the Iraqi and Jordanian parliaments and ways to strengthen their joint cooperation in the interest of the two brotherly peoples.



















