As mood sours, Syrians report forced deportations from Turkey

2019/07/26 | 02:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- When

Syrian real estate worker Abu Ahmad was stopped by police in Istanbul, he

expected a ritual ticking-off for his expired documents before being allowed on

his way. Instead, he says he was bundled into a bus packed with 50 men and

deported to Syria.The

31-year-old was stopped as he set off to meet a client in Turkey’s bustling

commercial hub where up to one million Syrians live – hundreds of whom have been

detained this month, according to authorities.His

Turkish identity paper, known as a temporary protection permit, was valid for a

Turkish province on the Syrian border nearly 1,000 km (625 miles) southeast of

Istanbul.In

previous encounters with authorities, Abu Ahmad had shown them an expired

travel permit allowing him to move around inside Turkey and escaped with a

reprimand.This

time was different for him and dozens of other men who were piled into the bus

in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district.Ten

days later, he said he found himself at the Bab al-Hawa crossing into Idlib, a

northwestern Syrian province controlled by rebels and Islamist militants,

hundreds of kilometers from his home province of Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria.Four

others who spoke to Reuters in northern Syria said they had been forcibly sent

there in the past week. All had thought they were being transferred within

Turkey, not across the border to a country ruined by eight years of civil war.An

employee at the Syrian Bab al-Hawa crossing told Reuters he recorded at least

4,500 Syrian returns this month, but could not say how many were voluntary

trips or forced deportations.TURKISH

GRIEVANCESThe

numbers represent only a tiny fraction of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees in

Turkey, but the detentions and transfers suggest authorities are stepping up

actions to address rumbling grievances over their prolonged presence.They

follow two clashes in Istanbul when crowds attacked Syrian shops, now targets

of resentment for Turks who see Syrians as taking jobs and crowding out health

and education services while Turkey battles an economic recession.Most

Syrians live in southern Turkish provinces near the border, but Istanbul

province holds the largest contingent. Many have started hiding at home,

waiting for the wave of arrests to recede and some stopping work to express

their anger.Turkey’s

Interior Ministry said there are 547,000 Syrians registered in Istanbul, but

the city’s new mayor said the total Syrian population may be nearly double

that. Surveys conducted for the International Organization for Migration put

the total between 600,000 and 900,000, many registered elsewhere.As

the mood sours toward Syrians, the Turkish government has repeated that it is

working to help Syrians cross back into Turkish-controlled parts of northern

Syria. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that around 330,000 had

returned since Turkey launched military operations in Syria three years ago.The

situation in Istanbul gained added prominence ahead of mayoral elections in

March and June, when candidates for both main parties said the city was

struggling to handle the Syrian influx.On

Monday, Istanbul’s governor set a four-week deadline for Syrians without

Istanbul permits to return to provinces where they are registered or face

forced removal to those regions.Interior

Minister Suleyman Soylu said that around 1,000 unregistered Syrians had been

detained in Istanbul in the last two weeks as part of a wider sweep for illegal

migrants, but denied that Turkey was deporting Syrians.“There

are Syrians who are completely unregistered. We take these and send them to

camps,” he told broadcaster NTV. “We never have deported and cannot deport the

Syrians under the scope of temporary protection.”“I

DON’T WANT TO BE DEPORTED”A

week after Abu Ahmad was detained, he called his brother, Abu al-Deir, to say

he expected to be released and was just waiting for the paperwork to be

completed.“Our

biggest fear was only him being sent back to Sanliurfa,” Abu al-Deir said,

referring to the Turkish border province where he was registered. “We didn’t

even consider him being deported to Syria.” Like his brother, he spoke to

Reuters on condition that he not be identified by his full name.Abu

Ahmad said he was taken to a prison near the airport on the Asian side of

Istanbul. “The smell was inhumane,” he said, describing two inedible meals they

were given and the lawyer he said swindled detainees out of hundreds of dollars,

promising to get them released. Everyone who paid him was still deported.A

policeman ordered him to sign paperwork in Turkish and Arabic that said he was

voluntarily returning to Syria. “I said: ‘This is for deportation. I don’t want

to be deported’.”The

policeman told him that the undated document would only be used if he committed

a crime. Other policemen came in the room, yelling at and slapping some of the

detained Syrians until “everyone signed,” Abu Ahmad said.Two

days later, Abu al-Deir got another call from his brother, this time from

inside Syria. “When he told us at first, we were surprised; we thought he was

joking,” said Abu al-Deir.Abu

Ahmad’s wife, nine months pregnant, and Abu al-Deir took a 20-hour bus trip

from Istanbul to Sanliurfa. Although his wife is in the last stage of gaining

Turkish citizenship and his brother has a valid permit to stay in Istanbul, Abu

Ahmad said he fears they could both be picked up if they stay in the city,

because others with valid papers were deported along with him.He

wants to be smuggled back, but then would have no valid documentation. He also

wants to get a lawyer to help sort matters out.“What

makes you angry is, if you’d committed a crime, okay,” he said, pausing and

taking a sip of tea. “But no one has committed a crime.”



