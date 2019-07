As mood sours, Syrians report forced deportations from Turkey

2019/07/26 | 02:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- WhenSyrian real estate worker Abu Ahmad was stopped by police in Istanbul, heexpected a ritual ticking-off for his expired documents before being allowed onhis way. Instead, he says he was bundled into a bus packed with 50 men anddeported to Syria.The31-year-old was stopped as he set off to meet a client in Turkey’s bustlingcommercial hub where up to one million Syrians live – hundreds of whom have beendetained this month, according to authorities.HisTurkish identity paper, known as a temporary protection permit, was valid for aTurkish province on the Syrian border nearly 1,000 km (625 miles) southeast ofIstanbul.Inprevious encounters with authorities, Abu Ahmad had shown them an expiredtravel permit allowing him to move around inside Turkey and escaped with areprimand.Thistime was different for him and dozens of other men who were piled into the busin Istanbul’s Esenyurt district.Tendays later, he said he found himself at the Bab al-Hawa crossing into Idlib, anorthwestern Syrian province controlled by rebels and Islamist militants,hundreds of kilometers from his home province of Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria.Fourothers who spoke to Reuters in northern Syria said they had been forcibly sentthere in the past week. All had thought they were being transferred withinTurkey, not across the border to a country ruined by eight years of civil war.Anemployee at the Syrian Bab al-Hawa crossing told Reuters he recorded at least4,500 Syrian returns this month, but could not say how many were voluntarytrips or forced deportations.TURKISHGRIEVANCESThenumbers represent only a tiny fraction of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees inTurkey, but the detentions and transfers suggest authorities are stepping upactions to address rumbling grievances over their prolonged presence.Theyfollow two clashes in Istanbul when crowds attacked Syrian shops, now targetsof resentment for Turks who see Syrians as taking jobs and crowding out healthand education services while Turkey battles an economic recession.MostSyrians live in southern Turkish provinces near the border, but Istanbulprovince holds the largest contingent. Many have started hiding at home,waiting for the wave of arrests to recede and some stopping work to expresstheir anger.Turkey’sInterior Ministry said there are 547,000 Syrians registered in Istanbul, butthe city’s new mayor said the total Syrian population may be nearly doublethat. Surveys conducted for the International Organization for Migration putthe total between 600,000 and 900,000, many registered elsewhere.Asthe mood sours toward Syrians, the Turkish government has repeated that it isworking to help Syrians cross back into Turkish-controlled parts of northernSyria. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that around 330,000 hadreturned since Turkey launched military operations in Syria three years ago.Thesituation in Istanbul gained added prominence ahead of mayoral elections inMarch and June, when candidates for both main parties said the city wasstruggling to handle the Syrian influx.OnMonday, Istanbul’s governor set a four-week deadline for Syrians withoutIstanbul permits to return to provinces where they are registered or faceforced removal to those regions.InteriorMinister Suleyman Soylu said that around 1,000 unregistered Syrians had beendetained in Istanbul in the last two weeks as part of a wider sweep for illegalmigrants, but denied that Turkey was deporting Syrians.“Thereare Syrians who are completely unregistered. We take these and send them tocamps,” he told broadcaster NTV. “We never have deported and cannot deport theSyrians under the scope of temporary protection.”“IDON’T WANT TO BE DEPORTED”Aweek after Abu Ahmad was detained, he called his brother, Abu al-Deir, to sayhe expected to be released and was just waiting for the paperwork to becompleted.“Ourbiggest fear was only him being sent back to Sanliurfa,” Abu al-Deir said,referring to the Turkish border province where he was registered. “We didn’teven consider him being deported to Syria.” Like his brother, he spoke toReuters on condition that he not be identified by his full name.AbuAhmad said he was taken to a prison near the airport on the Asian side ofIstanbul. “The smell was inhumane,” he said, describing two inedible meals theywere given and the lawyer he said swindled detainees out of hundreds of dollars,promising to get them released. Everyone who paid him was still deported.Apoliceman ordered him to sign paperwork in Turkish and Arabic that said he wasvoluntarily returning to Syria. “I said: ‘This is for deportation. I don’t wantto be deported’.”Thepoliceman told him that the undated document would only be used if he committeda crime. Other policemen came in the room, yelling at and slapping some of thedetained Syrians until “everyone signed,” Abu Ahmad said.Twodays later, Abu al-Deir got another call from his brother, this time frominside Syria. “When he told us at first, we were surprised; we thought he wasjoking,” said Abu al-Deir.AbuAhmad’s wife, nine months pregnant, and Abu al-Deir took a 20-hour bus tripfrom Istanbul to Sanliurfa. Although his wife is in the last stage of gainingTurkish citizenship and his brother has a valid permit to stay in Istanbul, AbuAhmad said he fears they could both be picked up if they stay in the city,because others with valid papers were deported along with him.Hewants to be smuggled back, but then would have no valid documentation. He alsowants to get a lawyer to help sort matters out.“Whatmakes you angry is, if you’d committed a crime, okay,” he said, pausing andtaking a sip of tea. “But no one has committed a crime.”