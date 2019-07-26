Home › INA › Criminals confess: PKK is behind the killing of Turkish diplomat

Criminals confess: PKK is behind the killing of Turkish diplomat

2019/07/26 | 21:55



INA – ERBIL







Kurdistan Region – KRG Security Council released the confessions of the doers of the attack that targeted Hogbaz restaurant, Erbil that killed the Turkish diplomat and two other citizens.







One of the criminals confessed that all this attack was planned by an official person in the Kurdistan Workers' Party – PKK that is called Fateh Butan that he ordered to kill the Turkish diplomat and deteriorate the security in KRG.







The confessions also included that the two citizen accompanied with the Turkish diplomat were killed because they were suspected to be his guards.







KRG Security Council showed a video of the attackers and the moment of the assault.



















